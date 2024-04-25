Collin County recognizes crime victims and the agencies that help them

COLLIN COUNTY — Collin County's top law enforcement officer recognized crime victims and the agencies that help them during a luncheon on Wednesday in McKinney.

District Attorney Greg Willis hosted the annual Collin County Crime Victim's Rights Luncheon on the campus of Collin College McKinney.

Collin County Crime Victim's Rights Luncheon CBS News Texas

Three-hundred people attended the event including area police chiefs and those who have been affected by violent crime.

The Collin County DA recognized three organizations that assist crime victims including Emily's Place, Children's Advocacy Center Collin County and Traffick911.

Willis also awarded outstanding detective work which included honoring the Plano Police officer who built the case against the sorority rapist in 2011 and led to a conviction this year.

"When I first thought of this award, I wanted it to be a symbol of our appreciation for their above and beyond excellence in solving crimes and helping us secure justice," says Willis. "These detectives have not only solved difficult and complex cases but have also provided invaluable support to the victims and their families. Their commitment to securing justice for crime victims is what this award is all about."