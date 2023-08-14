Collin County man Joshua Lockett added to Texas 10 Most Wanted List

MCKINNEY (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A McKinney native was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted List for alleged murder.

On July 5, the McKinney Police Department issued warrants for the arrest of Joshua Darnell Lockett, 24, for murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to the report, Lockett is affiliated with the Bloods gang.

Lockett is 5' 9" and weighs about 240 pounds. He has several tattoos, the report says, including an AR-47 rifle on his stomach, a cross on his upper right arm, the word "HEARTLESS" across his chest, as well as other tattoos on his neck, chest, stomach, left shoulder, both arms and both hands.

Lockett is also wanted on warrants for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts of manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance in Collin County.

Plano police arrested Lockett in April for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He was later released on bond.

In October 2019, Lockett was convicted in two separate cases of deadly conduct-discharge of a firearm at an individual and evading arrest/detention, as well as assault causing bodily injury. He received sentences of 2 years and 60 days, respectively. He was released in 2021.

Lockett is considered armed and dangerous.