Collin County convicted murderer scheduled to be executed Wednesday, despite claims of innocence

COLLIN COUNTY - The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals denied a stay of execution for Ivan Cantu.

The man convicted of murdering two people back in 2000 is still scheduled to have his death sentence carried out Wednesday despite a lot of influential voices that claim he is innocent. Unearthed court documents give added weight to those who insist Cantu is guilty.

The defense didn't even put on a defense. They did not defend him.

Claims that Ivan Cantu had an ineffective defense counsel during his capital murder trial have been a running theme among those currently speaking out to try and spare him from execution including his mother.

"Collin County, stop the execution of my son," said Sylvia Cantu, Ivan Cantu's mother. "This is not right, you know it's not right and you need to turn this around."

A rally outside the Collin County courthouse last year was the beginning of a high-profile campaign with several prominent voices claiming Cantu was wrongly convicted of killing his cousin James Mosqueda and the victim's fiancée Amy Kitchen in 2000.

Many of the calls for a retrial are based on what supporters of Cantu claim was a poor effort by his attorneys to defend him during his capital murder trial.

But court documents obtained by CBS News Texas reveal that Cantu confessed to committing the murders before the trial to his attorneys.

Those attorneys filed an affidavit when they were later accused by Cantu of not allowing him to undergo a psych evaluation before trial.

The attorneys say it was "based on the fact that he had admitted to them that he killed Mosqueda and Kitchen out of revenge because Mosqueda owed him drug money;" It "led them to believe that a state-sponsored psychiatric evaluation could indicate that Cantu was a sociopath, which they believed "would substantially lower [their] already slim chance for a life sentence."

The attorneys even quoted Cantù's confession saying the "admission that he had indeed killed Mosqueda for "ripping him off" on a drug deal, and Kitchen just happened to be at the Mosqueda home, and that "I didn't want to leave any witnesses"

"The admission that he had murdered these people because of revenge, may have prevented them from submitting him to a psychological exam because they thought he would do very badly and show himself to be a sociopath," said Toby Shook, a criminal defense attorney.

Shook says the attorney's affidavit makes for a compelling argument that Cantu is in fact a guilty man and may explain why his trial lawyers were unable to put on a stronger case.

"It's very credible," Shook said, "They thought the exam would go bad for him. It might help the state prove he's a future danger to society."

In a statement to CBS News Texas, Collin County DA Greg Willis says, "I remain fully convinced that Ivan Cantu brutally murdered two innocent victims in 2000."

Unless the Governor or US Supreme Court intervenes, Cantu will be put to death Wednesday.