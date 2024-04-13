College students from three states show off their engineering skills at UTA's drone competition

ARLINGTON – Students from across the country tested their engineering skills Saturday at the 4TH annual Autonomous Vehicle Competition at the University of Texas at Arlington. They designed and then pitted their drones against each other in different challenges, while trying not to crash!

The next generation of engineers took part in a friendly competition at UTA's Maverick Stadium. Ten teams from Texas, Alabama, and Mississippi designed both ground vehicles and drones.

"Being able to get out and build something that's tangible in a fun project, it's been a really great thing to do," SMU senior Blake Gebhardt said.

Gebhardt said he's been working on the project with his team since September 2023.

"We've got a fair bit of computer parts, a lot of electrical motors, and a little autopilot in our flying drone as it flies by itself searching for the other school's drones," Gebhardt said.

UTA senior David Davila towered over his teammates at 6' 6." His mind is just as big as his stature.

"Last year, they used lasers where the drone would shoot a laser to the ground vehicle, and the ground vehicle was supposed to detect it. This year is pretty much the same, but instead of lasers, it's water," Davila said.

Ole Miss students have been working on their drone for two semesters. They used pool noodles that help to cushion the landing, and the water system is repurposed from a toy they bought at Walgreens.

UTA electrical engineering professor David Wetz said the students will be able to use what they learned at the competition in their careers.

"Drones are everywhere. We have the autonomous vehicles. We see disaster relief. Drones are out there everywhere looking at those types of things," Wetz said. "A few weeks ago, when that ship crashed, we see the drone images going out and looking for things."

"I get to get an inside view of how they manage their teams and how they approach things, especially a big project like this," Davila said. "It gets me exposed to communication and team working skills."

The students earn points by flying high in the competition and in their future careers.