"Collections on Tour" exhibit showcases rare Cowboys Super Bowl memorabilia

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) - CBS News Texas is your official Cowboys station and over the weekend, Cowboys fans had a chance to get up close and personal with some unique pieces of Cowboys Super Bowl history.

It was a fan's dream, collectible pins, Super Bowl rings, Tom Landry's old playbooks, and yes, of course - the Lombardi Trophy.

The items were part of the exhibit "Collections on Tour," a traveling display showcasing rare and exclusive memorabilia from Cowboys' Super Bowls of the past.

The items were on exhibit at various Cowboys Pro Shops throughout the state this season. The display made its final stop at the Pro Shop at AT&T Stadium.

Aymé Carretero, Marketing Manager for the Dallas Cowboys said the attraction helps to generate fan excitement and provides an opportunity for fans to connect with the team.

"Fans feel a little bit closer to the game, to the Cowboys," Carretero explained. "Just 7% [of fans] get to go to the stadium; we have such a big fandom, it's like, what are we going to give back to them because they give so much to us? So, honestly, it's that feeling of giving back to them."

Carretero said fans relished the opportunity to see rare and historic items from the franchise's past. The Pro Shops offered free commemorative posters with purchase as part of the tour.