Cold front, some showers cooling down parts of Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A cold front is working its way through North Texas Sunday morning and it will return seasonal temperatures to the area for most of next week.

Sunday afternoon temperatures will be nearly 10 degrees cooler, with highs along the Red River in the mid 90s, DFW near 100 degrees and still dangerously hot to the southeast.

A heat advisory is in effect until 9:00 p.m. for DFW as it will feel up to 109 degrees at times. It will remain dangerously hot southeast of the front Sunday afternoon where an excessive heat warning remains in place.

Sunday is another Ozone Action Day as it will be unhealthy this afternoon for sensitive groups. If you have upper respiratory issues, please limit your time outdoors.

A few showers and storms are possible Sunday afternoon as the front continues to move south. Unfortunately, a bulk of the rain will be in East and Central Texas. A few showers are possible again Monday mainly east of I-35.

As for Monday morning, the northerly winds stick with us and help to keep temperatures in the mid 90s.

Meanwhile, we are closely watching the development of Tropical Depression Ten which will likely become Tropical Storm Idalia later Sunday. The storm could become a category 1 hurricane as it nears the Florida Gulf Coast midweek.

North Texas enjoys seasonal temperatures into the middle of next week, but high pressure returns heading into the Holiday weekend. That means triple digits are back with dry conditions. Our drought conditions will continue to worsen and the elevated fire threat continues for the area.