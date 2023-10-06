Cold & flu season is here: What to know to avoid getting sick, managing symptoms

Here are some ways to treat yourself during cold, flu season

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Coughing, sniffles, headaches and congestion are all pains this time of year.

A few weeks ago, an FDA advisory panel found a common decongestant in a lot of over the cold medicine doesn't work.

Dr. Carol Nwelue with Baylor Scott & White All Saints says your first line of defense will always be the flu and COVID vaccines – and good hygiene.

But when you get sick, we know it's all about managing symptoms.

While an FDA advisory panel ruled a main ingredient in a lot of common cold medicines – called phenylephrine – doesn't work, Dr. Nwelue says you do have other options.

"Things like nasal sprays, saline spray, saline washes...there are other decongestants that do work and sometimes your doctor may prescribe steroids or nasal steroids," she said.

There's also products with pseudoephedrine, the ingredient in cold and allergy meds that have now been behind the pharmacy counters more than 15 years.

"You should talk to your doctor about use of those medications," Dr. Nwelue said. "There are some side effects, high blood pressure is one. Some people get jittery on those medications and the reason that they're behind the counter is because they can be used for some not-so-great uses, like making methamphetamine."

Dr. Nwelue says if you think you have the flu, get to your doctor and get tested as quickly as possible.

"What we do know about Tamiflu, of these medications we use to treat the flu, is that they work best the earlier you take them," she said.

Some more advice from the Mayo Clinic:

Stay hydrated by drinking water, juice, broth or warm lemon water with honey. That will help loosen congestion and prevent dehydration.

Gargle salt water to soothe a sore throat.

Try some honey, it can help with a cough in both adults and kids over a year old.

Most importantly, rest! Your body needs to heal.