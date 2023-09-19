Cold case: Dallas detectives continue search for Tiyannia Shead's killer
DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Eleven years ago 24-year-old Tiyannia Shead was found deceased in Dallas.
People out on a walk found her body in the lake at Willam Blair Jr. Park at 3000 Rochester Street. Firefighters removed her from the water, along with a storage tote detectives believe she was hidden in.
And since that day, August 10, 2012, police have yet to make any arrests connected to her death.
Anyone with information about Shead's death is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at P3tips.com.
