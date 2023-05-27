'Cold, bare concrete walls' sparked the love of art for Gene Jones

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas)- As this year's group of high school seniors prepares for the next stage of their lives, several Arlington students will be heading to college knowing they have a love of art and the Dallas Cowboys to thank for it.

Gene Jones, the matriarch of the Jones family, spoke about the arts program that's changing lives, and how it all started with the construction of a football stadium.

By now, it's no secret that the "House that Jerry built" is where the legacy of the Dallas Cowboys resides, but perhaps just as notable is the art that shares the same space.

When Jones was asked where she developed her love of art, she immediately replied, "I actually think it came from the stadium."

It was during the construction of the stadium that Jones says she realized the cold, bare concrete walls "needed something" so she reached out to a friend who's also a top contemporary art collector.

"I didn't know that much about art," said Jones. "All I knew is we wanted it to be quality, and she helped me realize that museum quality would even be better. And so, that is all museum quality art, and every artist that we have at the stadium has been shown in a museum."

For Jones, that initial foray into the art world has evolved into a deep appreciation and passion for the arts. Eight years ago, the Gene and Jerry Jones Family Arlington Youth Foundation, and the Dallas Cowboys, teamed up with Arlington I.S.D. to create a unique program to expose students to fine art.

"The first time they came, we were just showing them the stadium and then they had a little artwork for them to work with, and paints and everything, and they just were drawing and before you know it, they wanted to tour and see all the artists that were displayed in the stadium," said Jones.

Since the program's inception in 2015, 35,000 students have participated and have had their own artwork displayed around AT&T Stadium.

This year, the program is reaching a major milestone.

The first group of participating fifth graders is now graduating from high school, and many of them are moving on to college.

It's something Charlotte Jones addressed last week at the First Annual Dallas Cowboys Arlington I.S.D. Arts Scholarship Program.

"I'm sure you've heard many times," said Charlotte Jones. "Young people with an arts education are more than twice as likely to graduate college as their peers without an arts education. Twice as likely!"

Four students at the event were awarded college scholarships through the program, ranging from $2,500 to $7,500 dollars.

For Jones, the impact of the program and its influence on students' lives is the true work of art.

"You know, you're just creating a real love and passion for art," said Jones. "So I feel like we're really reaching a lot of people that might not have been reached about art. And to me that's, that's wonderful."