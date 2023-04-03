CMT Music Awards: Tonight's big winners

CMT Music Awards: Speaking with some of tonight's big winners

AUSTIN (CBSNewsTexas) - The Lone Star State hosted one of the biggest nights in Country Music. The CMT Music Awards, typically held in Nashville, made a first-time stop in Austin.

Here's a full list of this year's nominees and winners, indicated in bold.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Ashley McBryde, Caylee Hammack, Brandy Clark & Pillbox Patti - "Bonfire at Tina's"

Blake Shelton - "No Body"

Carrie Underwood - "Hate My Heart"

Cody Johnson - "Human"

Elle King feat. Dierks Bentley - "Worth a Shot"

Gabby Barrett - "Pick Me Up"

HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson - "wait in the truck"

Jimmie Allen - "Down Home"

Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown - "Thank God" *WINNER

Keith Urban - "Wild Hearts"

Kelsea Ballerini - "HEARTFIRST"

Little Big Town - "Rich Man"

Luke Bryan - "Country On"

Luke Combs - "The Kind of Love We Make"

Morgan Wallen - "You Proof"

Walker Hayes - "AA"

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Carly Pearce - "What He Didn't Do"

Carrie Underwood - "Ghost Story"

Gabby Barrett - "Pick Me Up"

Kelsea Ballerini - "HEARTFIRST"

Lainey Wilson - "Heart Like a Truck" *WINNER

Maren Morris - "Humble Quest"

Miranda Lambert - "Actin' Up"

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Bailey Zimmerman - "Rock and a Hard Place"

Cody Johnson - "Human"

Cole Swindell - "She Had Me at Heads Carolina"

Jelly Roll - "Son of a Sinner" *WINNER

Kane Brown - "Like I Love Country Music"

Luke Combs - "The Kind of Love We Make"

Morgan Wallen - "Wasted on You"

GROUP/DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Dan + Shay - "You (Performance Video)"

Lady A - "Summer State of Mind"

Little Big Town - "Hell Yeah"

Parmalee - "Take My Name"

The War and Treaty - "That's How Love Is Made"

Zac Brown Band - "Out in the Middle" *WINNER

FEMALE BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Avery Anna - "Narcissist"

Kylie Morgan - "If He Wanted to He Would"

MacKenzie Porter - "Pickup"

Megan Moroney - "Tennessee Orange" *WINNER

Morgan Wade - "Wilder Days"

Tiera Kennedy - "Found It in You"

MALE BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Bailey Zimmerman - "Fall in Love"

Corey Kent - "Wild as Her"

Drake Milligan - "Sounds Like Something I'd Do"

Jackson Dean - "Don't Come Lookin'"

Jelly Roll - "Son of a Sinner" *WINNER

Nate Smith - "Whiskey on You"

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Elle King feat. Dierks Bentley - "Worth a Shot"

HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson - "Wait in the truck" *WINNER

Ingrid Andress with Sam Hunt - "Wishful Drinking"

Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown - "Thank God"

Midland feat. Jon Pardi - "Longneck Way to Go"

Russell Dickerson feat. Jake Scott - "She Likes It"

Thomas Rhett & Katy Perry - "Where We Started"

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Black Pumas & Mickey Guyton - "Colors" (from 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS)

Chris Stapleton - "Whenever You Come Around" (from "CMT Giants: Vince Gill")

Cody Johnson - "'Til You Can't" (from 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS) *WINNER

Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson - "Never Say Never" (from 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS)

Darius Rucker - "Let Her Cry" (from "CMT Storytellers")

Emmy Russell & Lukas Nelson - "Lay Me Down" (from "Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn")

LeAnn Rimes with Ashley McBryde & Carly Pearce - "One Way Ticket" (from "CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes & Friends")

Keith Urban - "Wild Hearts" (from 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS)

The Judds - "Love Can Build a Bridge" (from 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS)

Wynonna Judd & Brandi Carlile - "The Rose" (from "Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration")

CMT DIGITAL-FIRST PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Charley Crockett - "Time of the Cottonwood Trees" (from "CMT Campfire Sessions")

Chris Young - "Gettin' You Home" (from "CMT Stages")

Ingrid Andress - "Wishful Drinking" (from "CMT Studio Sessions")

Jelly Roll - "Son of a Sinner" (from "CMT All Access") *WINNER

Megan Moroney - "Tennessee Orange" (from "CMT Viral to Verified")

Scotty McCreery - "Damn Strait" (from "CMT Campfire Sessions")

CNN contributed to this report.