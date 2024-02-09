Cloudy Friday ahead of a rainy Super Bowl weekend

Mostly cloudy Friday with highs in the 70s

NORTH TEXAS - Heads up! We're tracking rain and a few storms for your weekend.

As we move through this Friday, expect mostly cloudy skies and a few isolated sprinkles and showers as a cold front settles into North Texas. High temperatures will be close to the low 70s.

Tonight, expect cloudy skies and low temperatures in the lower 50s. A shower or two could develop. However, more wet weather moves in overnight into early Saturday morning.

This weekend, keep your rain gear handy! A front will remain stalled near our area, giving way to periods of rain and a few thunderstorms.

On Saturday, we'll see on and off rain and isolated thunderstorms. Some of the rain could be heavy at times. We're not expecting a complete washout though. There will be some breaks in the rain. The rain chance is around 70%. Otherwise, we'll see mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

We're expecting periods of rain and thunderstorms on your Sunday as well. Some of the rain could be heavy, especially during the morning. By afternoon, the rain coverage will let up a bit. However, it will still be cloudy, damp, cool and breezy during the Super Bowl. So, have a backup plan if you have outdoor activities in store Sunday evening here in North Texas.

The rain chance on Sunday is at 80%. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Some areas could see more than an inch of rain through Sunday night.

Then, late Sunday night into Monday morning, as an area of low pressure pushes north of our area, a few areas northwest of the Metroplex and toward the Red River could see a wintry mix of rain and snow. No accumulations are expected at this time. We'll continue to watch the forecast closely.

On Monday, it will be cool and breezy with highs in the mid 50s.