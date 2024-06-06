Watch CBS News
Clear, sunny skies Thursday in North Texas

By Brittany Rainey

/ CBS Texas

NORTH TEXAS — We are getting a break from storms over the next few days starting Thursday, with clear skies and temperatures in the 60s and 70s in the morning. But, get ready for the heat in the afternoon as temperatures climb back into the mid 90s.

We had a front move through Wednesday returning drier air to the region and dropping our dewpoints back into the comfortable range. So even though temperatures are hot today and tomorrow, we will feel close to the actual air temperature.

We hit the repeat button for Saturday as well, it could be our hottest day of the week and as moisture begins to return to the area, feels like temperatures will climb into the triple digits. While an isolated storm or shower is possible over the next few days, the next chance for area-wide rain doesn't arrive until Sunday night. The start of next week is looking unsettled as well. Soak up the sunshine while we have it and remember your heat safety precautions.

Brittany Rainey
Brittany fell in love with weather at a young age watching the sea breeze storms develop every afternoon in Tampa, Florida. She knew her career needed to entail weather and decided becoming a broadcast meteorologist was the path for her.

First published on June 6, 2024 / 5:21 AM CDT

