Clear skies, high temps Wednesday in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS — You will want the sunglasses and hat again Wednesday. We start off with clear skies and temperatures in the mid-60s and heat to near 90 this afternoon, as high clouds move in.

Heads up for tomorrow, a weather alert has been issued for Thursday due to the potential of severe storms and flooding.

Most of the area is a level 2, slight risk of severe storms Thursday. Localized flooding is the main threat with widespread rainfall totals of 1" - 3" and locally higher amounts, especially south of I-20 Please remember: Turn Around, Don't Drown. Do not try and drive through water-covered roadways. A few storms may produce large hail and damaging winds as well.

Thursday starts off partly sunny with a few showers and an isolated storm. Coverage of precipitation increases around midday into the afternoon hours. Keep the rain gear handy as you are out and about tomorrow.

This weekend is hot and dry with highs back in the 90s. It's that time of year when we start to roast, our streak of 90-degree days extends into next week.