Watch CBS News
Local News

Clear skies across North Texas for a sunny Saturday

By Brittany Rainey

/ CBS Texas

NORTH TEXAS - We are starting off with clear skies and temperatures in the low 50s. Expect lots of sunshine and breezy southerly winds today helping to boost temperatures into the low 80s!

thumbnail-image003.png
thumbnail-image002.png

The breezy winds and dry air lead to an elevated grass fire threat for areas west of 281. Any fire that develops could spread quickly out of control.

thumbnail-image004.png


We wake up Sunday morning to some clouds and patchy fog east of I-35 with temperatures in the low 60s. A few sprinkles are possible through mid-morning for our eastern areas, while DFW will remain dry.

thumbnail-image005.png

Temperatures remain 15 to 20 degrees above normal for Sunday and Monday, topping out in the low 80s. A weak front will move through Monday night returning the chance for rain and storms mainly east of I-35. An isolated strong to severe storm is possible in our eastern counties where there is a level 1, Marginal Risk, for large hail and damaging winds.

thumbnail-image006.png

Tuesday is our lull between rain chances with sunny skies, northerly winds and temperatures in the upper 70s. Our next chance for more widespread precipitation arrives Wednesday into Thursday and also brings the potential for thunderstorms, a few may be strong to severe. We are back to more seasonal temperatures, in the upper 60s by the end of the week.

thumbnail-image007.png
Brittany Rainey
Brittany-Rainey.jpg

Brittany fell in love with weather at a young age watching the sea breeze storms develop every afternoon in Tampa, Florida. She knew her career needed to entail weather and decided becoming a broadcast meteorologist was the path for her.

First published on March 2, 2024 / 9:02 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.