CLEAR Alert for kidnapped 37-year-old Lacey Lyn Overby, DeSoto Police investigating

By Nathalie Palacios

/ CBS Texas

DESOTO — A CLEAR Alert has been issued as DeSoto police investigate the kidnapping of 37-year-old Lacey Lyn Overby.

Overby was last seen at a Taco Casa near I-35 and the exit to Parkerville Road in DeSoto around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

She is described as a white, female with hazel eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing black scrubs, with her hair in a ponytail. 

Investigators say that Overby was at the Taco Casa in Lancaster purchasing a meal for what appeared to be a homeless male. 

Police say the male that Overby was seen with is now a suspect in her kidnapping. He is described as a bald, Hispanic male between the ages of 25-35. He was last seen wearing a blue and white plaid shirt.

Police are looking for a silver Chevy Malibu with Texas Plates KDY739 belonging to Overby. The vehicle also has damage to the rear and a bulldog sticker on the back window.

This is a developing story.

Investigators ask that anyone who may see the vehicle or the person call 911. 

Contact the DeSoto Police Department with any information about the incident at 972-223-6111.

First published on February 1, 2024 / 9:11 PM CST

