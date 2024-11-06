City of Richardson issues boil water notice, five RISD schools closed Thursday

RICHARDSON — More than 17,000 people in the city of Richardson were placed under a boil water alert Wednesday night.

The boil water notice has also forced the Richardson ISD to close five school campuses on Thursday. Those campuses include Arapaho Classical Magnet, Dover Elementary, Heights Elementary, Richardson West Junior High, and Richardson High School. The school district says it won't know if classes will be held on Friday until it meets with city officials on Thursday.

The impacted area is bordered to the north by W. Arapaho Road, to the east by U.S. 75, to the south by W. Spring Valley Road, and to the west by Coit Road.

The City of Richardson is providing bottled water for all residents impacted in the area of the boil water notice. Bottled water will be available for pickup at the Heights Recreation Center at 711 W Arapaho Road. That center will be open until 10 p.m. Wednesday night, and then reopen at 7 a.m. on Thursday.

