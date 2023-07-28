City of Lewisville pushes to protect and preserve green spaces

LEWISVILLE (CBSNewsTexas.com) - As more people move to North Texas and developers grab available land to turn into apartments or businesses, the City of Lewisville is making a push to protect and preserve green spaces.

"We really started mapping the parks and trails system as it relates to people's front door," said Stacie Anaya, the director of the Lewisville Parks & Recreation Department.

In 2017, 60% of residents lived within a 10-minute walk to a park.

According to Anaya, the city has gotten that number up to 77% Friday by improving sidewalks near existing parks, turning existing public property into accessible green space, and partnering with Lewisville ISD to give communities to the ability to use some playgrounds during non-school hours.

Crews also broke ground earlier this year on a new park in what's known as Triangle because it's bound by Business 121, I-35, and Corporate Drive. Thousands of people who live in that area have no park or public space nearby.

"That was one of the first park deserts we recognized," Anaya said.

When construction is finished and Glory Park opens to the public, it will mean just over 80% of Lewisville residents live within a 10 minute walk to a park.

The goal is to reach 100% by 2035.

"So it's pretty ambitious, but it's not just the Parks and Recreation Department that's doing it alone," she said. "The whole community so embracing it, so I think we have a real shot at getting there."

Anaya says improving the city's "green infrastructure" will impact much more than people's personal health and well-being as it counteracts the urban heat island effect and helps reduce flooding risk.

"It's easier to cool and heat your home if you have green infrastructure immediately around your home," Anaya said. "Not to mention what it does for our air quality."

The city's Healthy Infrastructure Plan also includes proposals to improve the urban tree canopy, build more connections throughout the city, and guide investments in parks, recreation, trails, and open space over the next 10 years.