City of Frisco revokes permit for fair, citing safety concerns

FRISCO (CBSNewsTexas.com) – The Frisco Fair is shutting down just three days after kicking off.

The city has revoked the special event permit for the fair, effective immediately, due to public safety concerns.

In a statement, the city said shutting down the event is related to multiple calls to 911 related to disruptive behavior, arguments, fights and gunshots. The statement also said emergency gates were non-existent and/or pad locked.

On April 29, one day after the fair began, an incident occurred that required the response of 26 police officers. The city says that the decision to revoke the permit is based on the incident and that it "…would present an unreasonable danger to the health or safety of the organizer, other users of the venue, City employees or the public…" as stated in a city ordinance.

Social media posts are inaccurately reporting an incident at the Frisco Fair. Last night, FPD Officers responded to multiple disturbances at the location, including a report of shots fired. However, no arrests were made as a result of these calls, nor any known gunshot victims. pic.twitter.com/n5DG8OGCwD — Frisco Police (@FriscoPD) April 30, 2023

Parents took to social media, sharing their children's experiences the night of the incident. One parent said after the gunshots rang out, their children were told to leave. When they attempted to go back into the fair, they were recharged for tickets.

Frisco police said no arrests were made as a result of the calls and there are no known gunshot victims.

The fair was set to take place between April 28 and May 14.