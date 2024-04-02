City of Fort Worth and FWISD elementary students team up to choose city's official bird
FORT WORTH — Students from Fort Worth Independent School District and the City of Fort Worth want your opinion on what the city's official bird should be.
Fort Worth is working with elementary students from FWISD to help select the city's official bird should be.
The students will present their choices for the city's official bird at the district's annual science fair on April 4.
Community members are invited to attend the fair at the Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday.
Not able to make it in person on Thursday? Hear students' arguments and reasoning for their bird choice online by clicking here.
The following species are in the running to be Fort Worth's official city bird:
Barred Owl
Eastern Bluebird
Carolina Chickadee
Red-Bellied Woodpecker
Red-Shouldered Hawk
Great Egret
Voting for the bird contest runs from April 1 - 5 and the winning bird will be forwarded to the Fort Worth City Council for official recognition.
You can vote for your bird of choice by clicking here.