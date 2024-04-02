Watch CBS News
City of Fort Worth and FWISD elementary students team up to choose city's official bird

By Nathalie Palacios

/ CBS Texas

FORT WORTH — Students from Fort Worth Independent School District and the City of Fort Worth want your opinion on what the city's official bird should be.

The students will present their choices for the city's official bird at the district's annual science fair on April 4.  

Community members are invited to attend the fair at the Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday.

Not able to make it in person on Thursday? Hear students' arguments and reasoning for their bird choice online by clicking here.

The following species are in the running to be Fort Worth's official city bird:

Barred Owl

barred-owl.jpg
Fort Worth ISD

Eastern Bluebird

eastern-bluebird.jpg
Fort Worth ISD

Carolina Chickadee

carolina-chickadee.jpg
Fort Worth ISD

Red-Bellied Woodpecker

red-bellied-woodpecker.jpg
Fort Worth ISD

Red-Shouldered Hawk 

red-shouldered-hawk.jpg
Fort Worth ISD

Great Egret 

great-egret.jpg
Fort Worth ISD

Voting for the bird contest runs from April 1 - 5 and the winning bird will be forwarded to the Fort Worth City Council for official recognition.  

You can vote for your bird of choice by clicking here

First published on April 2, 2024 / 6:14 PM CDT

