City of Fort Worth and FWISD elementary students team up to choose city's official bird

FORT WORTH — Students from Fort Worth Independent School District and the City of Fort Worth want your opinion on what the city's official bird should be.

The students will present their choices for the city's official bird at the district's annual science fair on April 4.

Community members are invited to attend the fair at the Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday.

Not able to make it in person on Thursday? Hear students' arguments and reasoning for their bird choice online by clicking here.

The following species are in the running to be Fort Worth's official city bird:

Barred Owl

Eastern Bluebird

Carolina Chickadee

Red-Bellied Woodpecker

Red-Shouldered Hawk

Great Egret

Voting for the bird contest runs from April 1 - 5 and the winning bird will be forwarded to the Fort Worth City Council for official recognition.

You can vote for your bird of choice by clicking here.