City of El Paso "at a breaking point" with migrant influx

EL PASO (CBSNewsTexas.com) – The migrant crisis at the border continues.

A group of migrants, including children, got stuck while crossing the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass, Texas where thousands have arrived this week.

More than 400 miles away in El Paso, migrants can be seen sleeping in parks. The influx of people is overwhelming city services.

"The City of El Paso only has so many resources and we have come to what we look at as a breaking point right now," El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser said.

Leeser says they're seeing about 2,000 migrants a day. The city plans on converting an unused middle school to an emergency center to house migrants.