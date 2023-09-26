Watch CBS News
Local News

City of El Paso "at a breaking point" with migrant influx

By Kennedi Walker

/ CBS Texas

Border crossings in Eagle Pass continue
Border crossings in Eagle Pass continue 01:35

EL PASO (CBSNewsTexas.com) – The migrant crisis at the border continues.

A group of migrants, including children, got stuck while crossing the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass, Texas where thousands have arrived this week. 

More than 400 miles away in El Paso, migrants can be seen sleeping in parks. The influx of people is overwhelming city services. 

"The City of El Paso only has so many resources and we have come to what we look at as a breaking point right now," El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser said.

Leeser says they're seeing about 2,000 migrants a day. The city plans on converting an unused middle school to an emergency center to house migrants. 

Kennedi Walker
Kennedi-Walkers-headshot-web.jpg

Kennedi Walker is an award-winning journalist from New Orleans. Before moving to Texas, she was a reporter in Baton Rouge where she was awarded Multi-Media Journalist of the Year by the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters.

First published on September 26, 2023 / 7:08 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.