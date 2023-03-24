City of Dallas breaks ground on new pumping station in an effort to decrease flooding

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Some west Dallas residents who live near the Trinity River say every time it storms, they worry about flash flooding.

For more than a decade, the city has been working to improve its pumping capacity to quickly move water away from those areas. On Thursday, another milestone has been reached.

Caroline Gonzalez's west Dallas home backs up to the Trinity River. She says she has experienced the flash flooding.

"We have all the trash, debris, coming from everywhere and it comes all the way to my land and it goes under my house and we have trouble with the restroom," she said.

She said this is no way to live.

"When it gets flooded it smells out here like sewage," she said. "I have to go to my mom's house, my sister's house or my daughter's house."

In 2012, the city started making major upgrades to prevent the detrimental effects flood water can have.

With local and federal funding, so far improvements to the Pavaho Pump Station and the opening of the Able and Baker Pump Stations have more than tripled the city's pumping capacity.

"I've been asking for a pump station," Gonzalez said. "Omar finally came in and I asked him what can we do and he said we're working on it, we're going to work on it."

On Thursday, the city and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers broke ground on its latest addition, the Trinity Portland Pump Station off Mexicana Road.

"You took care of your own homes, you were empowered and you made today happen," said Omar Narvaez, who represents District 6.

"I think it's a positive difference that it will make in the community," resident Daniel Solis said. "It's been long overdue as far as I'm concerned."

The city estimates this will help hundreds of west Dallas homeowners avoid flooding.

"It makes me feel safer," Gonzalez said. "We're going to be glad when they get this going and I won't have any more problems."

This pump station is set to open in 2025.

Additionally, there will be future upgrades to two existing pump stations and one more new pump station will be built. The hope is to have the entire project complete by 2027.