City of Dallas Marshal's Office makes drug bust in park

By Annie Gimbel

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas) - Deputies with the City of Dallas Marshal's Office busted someone for parking on the grass at a park and found drugs in the process. 

Individually packaged marijuana and THC with price tags were packed in a box deputies discovered. 

The violator also had outstanding warrants, according to deputies. 

"Needless to say the park is considered a Drug Free Zone. So the violator obtained a felony charge," the department shared on its Facebook page. 

~Daily chronicles of the Dallas Marshal's Park Unit~ Violation: 32-8 Driving and Parking Vehicles. In City of Dallas...

Posted by Dallas Marshal's Office on Wednesday, March 29, 2023

It's illegal to park on the grass in a city park unless the driver is permitted or exempt. 

