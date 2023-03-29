City of Dallas Marshal's Office makes drug bust in park
DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas) - Deputies with the City of Dallas Marshal's Office busted someone for parking on the grass at a park and found drugs in the process.
Individually packaged marijuana and THC with price tags were packed in a box deputies discovered.
The violator also had outstanding warrants, according to deputies.
"Needless to say the park is considered a Drug Free Zone. So the violator obtained a felony charge," the department shared on its Facebook page.
It's illegal to park on the grass in a city park unless the driver is permitted or exempt.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.