City of Dallas Marshal's Office makes drug bust in park

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas) - Deputies with the City of Dallas Marshal's Office busted someone for parking on the grass at a park and found drugs in the process.

Individually packaged marijuana and THC with price tags were packed in a box deputies discovered.

The violator also had outstanding warrants, according to deputies.

"Needless to say the park is considered a Drug Free Zone. So the violator obtained a felony charge," the department shared on its Facebook page.

~Daily chronicles of the Dallas Marshal's Park Unit~ Violation: 32-8 Driving and Parking Vehicles. In City of Dallas... Posted by Dallas Marshal's Office on Wednesday, March 29, 2023

It's illegal to park on the grass in a city park unless the driver is permitted or exempt.