Christmas officially kicks off in Cowtown

Christmas kicks off at the Fort Worth Stockyards

Christmas kicks off at the Fort Worth Stockyards

Christmas kicks off at the Fort Worth Stockyards

FORT WORTH - It's officially Christmas in Cowtown.

The Fort Worth Stockyards kicked off the season on Friday with a variety of holiday festivities and a special tree-lighting ceremony.

"It's something we always come out to," said Ronnie Calderon, who brought his family from Saginaw. "It has cozy vibes, the crowd's really great. It's great for the kids, a lot of fun activities and things like that."

From live music and train rides to ice skating on the Rodeo Rink or story time with Mrs. Claus, there's a variety of special programming this weekend and throughout December.

The real star of the show is Cowboy Santa.

"First time seeing Santa and he did amazing," said Xiomara Calara, who was visiting from Las Vegas with her and two-and-a-half-year-old son and husband. "Loved that Cowboy Santa."

All the lights and festivities are impressive, but visitors said they can't top just being together.

"Hanging out with the family, making more memories and more traditions, things like that," Joshua Calara said.

"We all tend to work a lot and getting this free time to spend with your family is always good," said Matthew Olenik, who was visiting from New Mexico.

There's still plenty of time to enjoy the Christmas festivities at the Stockyards. The Rodeo Rink is open until January 7, 2024.

Cowboy Santa Photos

Nov. 24 - Dec. 24

Available Wed-Sun, plus Mon (12/18) & Tue (12/19), 11 a.m. -7 p.m., and Christmas Eve 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Cowboy Santa's Workshop on the Cowgirl Channel West Lawn.

Mrs. Claus Story Time

Nov. 24-26; Dec. 2, 3, 9, 10, & 16-24



Readings at 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., & 3:30 p.m.



Cowboy Santa's Workshop on the Cowgirl Channel West Lawn.



22nd Annual Christmas in the Stockyards

Dec. 2

10 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Activities include Sounds of the Season, Reindeer Games, Festive Activities, Photos with Cowboy Santa, Mrs. Claus Story Time, and a Christmas Parade at 4:00 p.m.