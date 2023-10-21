Chisholm Trail High School athlete Angel Hernandez dies after cross country race

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) — One North Texas community is mourning the loss of a teenage runner who died after competing in a cross country meet last week.

Angel Hernandez Chisolm Trail High School

Sixteen-year-old Angel Hernandez died Friday, Oct. 13 after finishing first in a three-mile race at the district cross country meet, according to The Cinco Peso Press, Chisholm Trail High School's newspaper. He reportedly collapsed after crossing the finish line and was subsequently taken to a local hospital where he passed away.

Hernandez was a sophomore at the high school, which is part of Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD. On Friday, he was voted "Athlete of the Week," of which head cross country coach Joseph Gifford shared his condolences.

"He worked hard and was an amazing teammate," Gifford wrote. "Words cannot express our feelings for him and his family. Thank you, Angel, for all your hard work and determination. You will be extremely missed."

In addition to running cross country, Hernandez was an experienced martial artist at the Texas School of Karate. The studio canceled classes this week, asking in a Facebook post that the community keep the Hernandez family in their prayers.

If you'd like to support the Hernandez family during this time, a GoFundMe page has been created to cover the medical and funeral costs.