China accuses U.S. of turning Taiwan into "powder keg" after White House announces new military aid package

Defending Taiwan | CBS Reports Defending Taiwan | CBS Reports 23:11

China accused the U.S. of turning Taiwan into a "powder keg and ammunition depot" after the White House announced a $345 million military aid package for Taipei, and the self-ruled island said Sunday it tracked six Chinese navy ships in waters off its shores.

China's Taiwan Affairs Office issued a statement late Saturday opposing the military aid to Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory.

"No matter how much of the ordinary people's taxpayer money the ... Taiwanese separatist forces spend, no matter how many U.S. weapons, it will not shake our resolve to solve the Taiwan problem. Or shake our firm will to realize the reunification of our motherland," said Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office.

"Their actions are turning Taiwan into a powder keg and ammunition depot, aggravating the threat of war in the Taiwan Strait," the statement said.

China's People's Liberation Army has increased its military maneuvers in recent years aimed at Taiwan, sending fighter jets and warships to circle the island.

On Sunday, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense said it tracked six Chinese navy ships near the island.

Tanks are seen during the Han Kuang military exercise in Taoyuan, Taiwan, on July 26, 2023. I-Hwa Cheng/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Taiwan's ruling administration, led by the Democratic Progressive Party, has stepped up its weapons purchases from the U.S. as part of a deterrence strategy against a Chinese invasion.

Unlike previous military purchases, the latest batch of aid is part of a presidential authority approved by the U.S. Congress last year to draw weapons from current U.S. military stockpiles — so Taiwan will not have to wait for military production and sales.

Defense Department spokesman Lt. Col. Martin Meiners told CBS News the package "includes self-defense capabilities that Taiwan will be able to use to build to bolster deterrence now and in the future." And he added, "Systems included in the $345 million package address critical defensive stockpiles, multi-domain awareness, anti-armor and air defense capabilities."

While Taiwan has purchased $19 billion worth of weaponry, much of it has yet to be delivered to Taiwan.

China and Taiwan split amid civil war in 1949, and Taiwan has never been governed by China's ruling Communist Party.