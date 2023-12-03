Watch CBS News
Chilly morning ahead of a sunny afternoon

By Brittany Rainey

CBS Texas

NORTH TEXAS - Another chilly start for us with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s but we have a beautiful day ahead. A great day to get the Holiday decorations out! Southwesterly winds will pick up to 20 mph this afternoon so be careful if you are going to be on a ladder or the roof.

The increase in winds combined with dry air and warm temperatures will lead to an elevated fire threat across the area. Relative Humidity will drop to 15-25% so grass fires can easily ignite and spread rapidly.

Our chilly morning will give way to a mild afternoon with highs near 70 degrees. Lots of sunshine all day!

A dry cold front moves through overnight, shifting our winds out of the north and returning temperatures to the lower 60s Monday afternoon.

Sunny skies continue through mid week with temperatures gradually warming into the mid 70s by Friday. Our next chance for rain arrives late Friday into Saturday as a cold front moves in. It will also make for a cooler weekend.

Brittany Rainey
Brittany fell in love with weather at a young age watching the sea breeze storms develop every afternoon in Tampa, Florida. She knew her career needed to entail weather and decided becoming a broadcast meteorologist was the path for her.

First published on December 3, 2023 / 6:56 AM CST

