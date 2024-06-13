Here's how you can make sure your child is safe at camps, daycare this summer

Here's how you can make sure your child's summer camp, daycare is safe

NORTH TEXAS — School is out for summer, which means you need to find something to do with your kids. They could be going to summer camp or daycare, but how can you be sure where they're going is safe?

The Dallas Child Advocacy Center has some tips on what to look for to ensure your kids are in good hands this summer.

What questions should I ask?

You can vet any potential summer camps with some of the following questions:

What is the screening process for the camp counselors?

Do the camp counselors go through background checks?

Will the camp counselors ever be alone with kids?

What kind of training do the camp counselors receive?

Are there any pools? And if so, will they ever be unlocked without a lifeguard?

Communication is key

Madeline Reedy is the chief programming officer at the advocacy center. She also suggests you make time to talk with your kids about their time at camp.

"When parents and kids have a lot of conversations together, parents make it safe for their kids to tell them things, and it's ok for them to have big emotions," Reedy explained. "So even asking simple questions like, 'Why are you excited about going to camp?' 'Are you nervous about anything?' 'What can I help you with?' — Those are conversations that let your kids know that it's safe to tell you what's happening in their life."

For more information, you can visit the advocacy center's website at dcac.org.