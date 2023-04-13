Child rapist gets 65 years in prison after impregnating 11-year-old

MCKINNEY (CBSNewsTexas) - A jury found Jose Manuel Rodriguez-Aguirre, 28, guilty of raping an 11-year-old girl and sentenced him to 65 years in prison.

"I'm amazed at the courage of this child, who mustered the strength to testify against her abuser," said Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis after sentencing.

Rodriguez-Aguirre knew the child and had ongoing access to her. He sexually abused the victim during the course of a year, starting when she was 11 years old.

The abuse was discovered when the victim went in for her annual physical, and doctors learned that she was pregnant. The child then disclosed that Rodriguez-Aguirre was sexually abusing her.

Child Protective Services and the Wylie Police Department were subsequently contacted.

Wylie Police Department Detective Chad Hermes investigated the case. He said the girl was forensically interviewed at the Children's Advocacy Center of Collin County, where she disclosed details about the abuse.

Additionally, The University of North Texas Center for Human Identification in Fort Worth conducted paternity DNA testing, which indicated a strong likelihood that Rodriguez-Aguirre was the father of the victim's child.

By law, a sentence for continuous sexual abuse of a child is without eligibility for parole.