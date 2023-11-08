Chemical fire rages at Shepherd plant outside of Houston today

SHEPHERD (CBSNewsTexas.com) – An investigation is underway after an explosion took place at a chemical plant in Shepherd this morning.

Dark plume of smoke coming from a chemical plant fire Nov. 8 in Shepherd. CBS News Texas

There is no information about what caused the explosion or if there are any injuries. Effects of the chemicals in the air are currently unknown, officials say.

Officials recommend that residents along US Hwy 59 from Goodrich to Leggett shelter-in-place and turn off their HVAC systems immediately. Due to the explosion, US Hwy 59 is closed.

A private school located on FM 1127 has safely been evacuated.

Shepherd is located in San Jacinto County, about 60 miles north of Houston.

This story is developing.