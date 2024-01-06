Chase and crash sends 3 to hospital, including 2 police officers

MESQUITE - Two officers and another person were sent to a local hospital Friday night after a crash.

The Mesquite Police Department says when a two-man patrol unit tried to stop a black Infiniti sedan around 8:30 p.m. near Samuell Blvd and Big Town Blvd., the driver fled and a pursuit began.

The police were driving through an intersection at Jim Miller and Red Bud Dr. when they got into an accident with a separate vehicle. Both officers and the other occupant in that vehicle were taken to a local hospital.

Mesquite police later found the vehicle of the suspect in the pursuit abandoned.