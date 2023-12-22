Charlie Sheen allegedly attacked by neighbor inside his Malibu home

Woman accused of attacking Charlie Sheen inside his Malibu home Woman accused of attacking Charlie Sheen inside his Malibu home 01:14

The 47-year-old neighbor of Charlie Sheen was arrested this week after she allegedly entered the actor's Malibu home and attacked him, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed Friday.

Actor Charlie Sheen In 2023 / Getty Images

Electra Schrock was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, force likely to create bodily injury and burglary. She was expected to appear in court Friday in Van Nuys.

Deputies responded around 1 p.m. on Wednesday to Sheen's Malibu home, located in the 6000 block of Cavalleri Road, regarding a battery/disturbance call.

Authorities said Sheen's neighbor, Schrock, had forced her way into his home and attacked him upon entering. She then returned to her home, where she was taken into custody, according to the department.

Sheen, 58, is best known for playing Charlie Harper on the long-running sitcom "Two and a Half Men." His big screen credits include "Wall Street," "The Three Musketeers" and "Major League."