Cell phone outages impact users in DFW, other major cities

FORT WORTH — Cell phone users in major cities -- including Dallas-Fort Worth -- weren't able to make calls Thursday morning.

According to the national tracking website Downdetector, more than 70,000 AT&T customers lost service at the peak of the outage.

Some say they signal as early as 2 a.m. and that they didn't get it restored until around noon. They say they weren't able to make calls or use their GPS systems to get to work.

The outages happened nationwide but were highest in Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio, Austin, Chicago, New York, Miami, Atlanta and Indianapolis.

The cause of the outage wasn't immediately known.

"You don't know until something like this happens and then you wonder, 'What would I do?'" resident Kate Woolson said.

"It's because we've become so reliant on technology, I think… we kind of freak out… I know I know my parents' numbers, but I couldn't tell you what my grandparents' (are), and so if something were to happen, I would be depending on my cell phone."

The outage didn't just impact the public, but it also affected how Emergency Medical Service (EMS) crews coordinated with one another.

