Celina looks forward to 'Life Connected' at Wilson Creek Park

CELINA, Texas (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The need for more athletic fields and park space has never been greater in northern Collin County.

It forces some kids to practice during the heat of the day and late at night.

But the City of Celina has just approved plans for huge new park to address that issue and offer its residents a much needed gathering place.

The Dallas Tigers are some of the best 7-and under baseball players around.

Their head coach would prefer not to schedule practices in hundred plus degree heat, but he says just getting a field reserved in Celina these days is a major challenge.

"Fortunately were able to get this field from 5 to 7 so we gotta rush hour here after work," said Monk Kreder, the Dallas Tigers Head Coach."Maybe a little hot but we're conscious with the water and stuff and the kids are having a blast."

The demand for athletic fields is one of the reasons Celina will soon build a $50 million park for its growing population of 45,000.

"This park is important to bring all of our residents together in one location," said Ryan Tubbs, Celina's Mayor. "Our tagline here is 'Life Connected.'"

Celina's mayor detailed some of Wilson Creek Park's features that include not only much needed baseball and soccer fields, but also fields for lacrosse and cricket, as well as courts for tennis and pickleball, a disc golf course, a dog park along with trails and an amphitheatre.

"Parks are important to bring people together to be healthy to get out and exercise, as well as we're busting at the seams in our current park," Tubbs said.

Celina leaders say the 100-acre park will not only be one of the biggest in the area, it will have something for just about everyone.

For now, youth sports teams will have to stay hydrated to practice in the heat or stay up late just to get access to a field.

