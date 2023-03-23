Watch CBS News
Cedar Hill resident wins $1 million scratch-off ticket prize

By Alex Keller

/ CBS Texas

CEDAR HILL (CBSNewsTexas.com) — A resident of Cedar Hill is the latest Texan to become a millionaire after claiming one of the four top prizes in a scratch-off game.

Texas Lottery officials said that the resident, who has chosen to remain anonymous, won the second of four $1 million prizes in a game called $1,000,000 Cash Blowout. The ticket was bought at a 7-Elevent at 700 West I-20 in Arlington.

The game offers a total of over $153.6 million in prizes, including break-even prizes.

With two top prizes claimed, two more have yet to be claimed.

