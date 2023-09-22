NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Meet our CBS Texas News Pet of the Week — Keke.

Keke is a true social butterfly who will nudge you for extra kisses—when requested of course. Humane Society of North Texas

Full of cattitude and spunk, she's two years old.

Her friends at the Humane Society of North Texas describe Keke as "a true social butterfly who will nudge you for extra kisses—when requested of course."

As playful as she is debonair, Keke is a catnip and feather toy fanatic. She will play for hours on end.

"Keke could probably outrun an actual jet once she's had her dose of catnip. We wish we were kidding—this girl's zoomies are unreal. Like she's a unicorn unreal," shared a spokesperson for HSNT.

This adorable cutie is available for adoption at the Saxe-Forte Adoption Center.