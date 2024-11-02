CBS Sports Texas Team's Week 9 predictions: Dallas Cowboys vs. Atlanta Falcons

DALLAS – The message from the Cowboys ahead of their Week 9 matchup against the Falcons is that nobody within the organization is hitting the panic button. Both Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb addressed concerns with a reminder that there are still 10 games left to play.

It's redundant, but it's another week without two All-Pro defensive pieces. In addition, as of Friday's latest injury report, Trevon Diggs is questionable. Dallas will be thin in the secondary against a team that likes to throw the ball downfield.

Game Day Predictions

George Teague

The Cowboys' run defense will once again face a challenge as they go up against a Falcons team that has gained momentum on the ground. Bijan Robinson is heating up and will test a Cowboys defense that struggled to stop the run against the Detroit Lions and the San Francisco 49ers.

Although the Cowboys lost to the 49ers, CeeDee Lamb had an impressive performance. Both Lamb and Dak Prescott have found their rhythm, which could help the duo against the Falcons' 18th-ranked pass defense. However, while both teams have exploitable weaknesses, the Cowboys may be unable to overcome the number of injured players on their roster. The absence of four key defensive linemen does not bode well for their ability to contain the Falcons' rushing attack.

Falcons 27, Cowboys 23

Bill Jones

The Falcons have the healthier team and seem to have the advantage, as Kirk Cousins has all his weapons, including a strong run game featuring former Texas Longhorn Bijan Robinson. But this desperate Dallas team will defy the odds and squeak out a come-from-behind 30-27 win. Dak Prescott to No. 88 CeeDee Lamb for the game-winner in the final seconds, bringing back memories of the Cowboys' greatest win in Atlanta: Danny White to No. 88 Drew Pearson in the final minute to win the 1980 Divisional Playoff game.

Cowboys 30, Falcons 27

Isaiah Stanback

The thing about Dirty Birds is that they can still fly high. Usually, Cowboys carry a six-shooter with ammo to spare. Unfortunately, for this Dallas Cowboys team, the only ammo they have comes in the form of one CeeDee Lamb, and more than that will be needed to take out this flock of birds in ATL.

Falcons 34, Cowboys 17

Briana Aldridge

The Cowboys have dropped the ball in back-to-back games, including a match where CeeDee Lamb had a season-high night. Meanwhile, Kirk Cousins is clicking with his offensive weapons in a big way. The Falcons have scored 30-plus points in three of their last four games. The Cowboys haven't put up 30 since Week 1 against the Browns. Dallas still has some fight in them, but with a one-dimensional offense and wide receiver Brandin Cooks still working his way back, the Cowboys' offense won't be able to complete the mission. They will drop their third consecutive game.

Falcons 28, Cowboys 25