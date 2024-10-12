CBS Sports Texas Team's Week 6 predictions: Dallas Cowboys vs. Detroit Lions

DALLAS – The Detroit Lions and Dan Campbell are coming to AT&T Stadium fresh off the bye week, while the Cowboys continue to battle a long list of injuries. There was some optimism about the return of All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland, but it looks like that will be a topic for discussion on the road trip to Levi's Stadium.

Before the Cowboys enjoy their bye week and attempt to get healthy, they focus on earning their first win in Dallas this season.

The CBS Texas Sports team gives their predictions.

George Teague

The Lions have the third-best total offense in the NFL, a drastic contrast to the Steelers, whom the Cowboys defeated last week. The Lions have personnel, including David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs, and they deploy twelve personnel in the red zone more than any team in the league.

The Cowboys could be overwhelmed in the trenches with the additional injuries to Eric Kendricks and Marshawn Kneeland. I expect this to be a high-scoring game, but Detroit gives Dallas another loss at AT&T Stadium.

Lions 31, Cowboys 27

Bill Jones

What a great football weekend, with Texas-OU on Saturday and Cowboys-Lions on Sunday! In the spirit of the Red River Rivalry, my Cowboys "picks to click" are former Sooner Cee Dee Lamb and Texas-ex Demarvion Overshown. Cowboys hold on to a 31-30 victory, stopping the Lions on a last-second 2-point conversion pass intended for tackle-eligible Dan Skipper.

Cowboys 31, Lions 30

Isaiah Stanback

Revenge game for the Detroit Lions, right wrong or indifferent. They'll be coming into AT&T Stadium with payback on their mind. With a loaded offensive line, the most balanced offense in the league with two amazing running backs and reliable pass catchers.

As good as they are offensively, they're quite the opposite defensively outside of league-leading defensive end Aiden Hutchinson. This Lions defense is at the bottom of the league in terms of passing yards allowed while Dak is near the top. It should be a great opportunity for Dak and Cee Dee to rekindle their chemistry; however, it won't be enough, as Detroit will control the clock and the trenches on their way to a victory over Dallas.



Lions 31, Cowboys 28

Jett Beachum

For the second straight season, the Cowboys host the Lions and former Cowboy Dan Campbell, who has turned Detroit into a Super Bowl contender. Last season's 20-19 Cowboys victory ended in controversy with Detroit converting a 2-point conversion only for refs to rule the player hadn't reported as eligible. I don't think this year's matchup will be controversial.

An injury-hampered Dallas defense, already missing its top four defensive ends, will now be without linebacker Eric Kendricks as well. I expect the Lions, who carry a top 5 offense, to feast. The Cowboys will need a superhuman performance from Dak Prescott to stay in this game. I don't believe he does enough to get it done.

Lions 30, Cowboys 23

Briana Aldridge

Although the Cowboys' win in Pittsburgh was not pretty, Dak Prescott and the offense did just enough to get the win. However, the penalties and turnovers won't match up against Jared Goff, who's coming off a perfect completion performance.

Despite the injuries on defense, Dallas not earning a win at AT&T Stadium until November would be insane. I think Jake Ferguson will find the end zone for the first time this season and set the tone. I'm going to go with the home team and lean on the fact that Dak hasn't lost to the Lions in his career as a starter.

Cowboys 34, Lions 31