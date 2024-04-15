CBS celebrates 1,000th original episode of NCIS franchise CBS celebrates 1,000th original episode of NCIS franchise 02:01

CBS celebrates the 1,000th original episode of its global NCIS franchise, which officially falls on Monday, April 15 with the 464th episode of the flagship series, NCIS.

The momentous milestone of the world's #1 TV franchise, from CBS Studios, includes counts of all the aired episodes of NCIS, NCIS: HAWAI'I, NCIS: SYDNEY, NCIS: LOS ANGELES and NCIS: NEW ORLEANS combined. (Fun fact: Binge-watching the 1,000 episodes of the NCISverse back-to-back without breaks would take about 42,722 minutes – or just under 30 full days!)

In the 1,000th episode, titled "A Thousand Yards," NCIS comes under attack by a mysterious enemy from the past. Also, Vance (series star Rocky Carroll) tries to mend fences with his estranged son by explaining why, despite the ongoing dangers of his job, he still chooses to stay at NCIS, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, April 15 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Daniela Ruah (NCIS: LOS ANGELES) and Vanessa Lachey (NCIS: HAWAI'I) each make a special appearance.

The episode was written by Christopher Waild, one of the series' executive producers, and directed by Diana Valentine.