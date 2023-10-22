BALCH SPRINGS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Police are asking for help to identify a suspect connected to the murder of a 20-year-old in Balch Springs.

The Balch Springs Police Department said between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 20-year-old Fernando Martinez Godina was killed during a robbery at the Autumn Run Apartments near Balch Springs Road and Quail Drive.

According to BSPD, the suspect robbed Godina of a large amount of disposable THC Vape Pens. A person who police believe is the suspect was caught on a surveillance camera running away from Godina's vehicle. They believe the suspect is armed and dangerous.

Caught on camera: Suspect wanted in Balch Springs murder Balch Springs Police

BSPD said the suspect may try to sell the stolen vape pens and asks that anyone with information contact Detective Valdez at 972-557-6016.