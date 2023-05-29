Carry The Load: Annual Memorial Day march raising awareness, money for fallen heroes

Thousands celebrated the true meaning of Memorial Day at Reverchon Park in Dallas, remembering the fallen men and women who fought for our country.

The Dallas-based nonprofit Carry The Load held its annual Memorial March, which starts in various cities and ends in Dallas.

Many North Texans participated in a 20-hour march through Dallas that ended late Monday morning.

Carry The Load is honoring those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the military, first responders, any veteran and their families by walking through 48 states in 32 days.

There were five buses which snaked through the country on different routes to get here.

This march draws in around 20,000 people every year.

The organization hopes others are inspired to not only remember our soldiers this weekend, but every single day.

"I think one of the best features of carrying the load and our events is the storyboards, you know the fact that we have a name a story a date all that stuff it puts a face with that sacrifice and be able to learn about those individuals and then continue on their legacies they never died a second death of not having the names not said again," said Matt Fryman, the national relay director for Carry The Load.

Each person taking part has a story on why they carry the load whether they personally know someone who died fighting for our freedoms or just wanting to show support to their families.

"I also walked for my cousin's son who was 19 years old who was a Texas National Guardsman and he was not supposed to be out on patrol but the Marines was short one driver he went out with them they hit an IED and he was killed during that incident as well," said Miguel Sarmiento, a retired Dallas police officer.

"I'd be lying if I told you I didn't have some moments of tears, these men and women that actually have given their lives in defense of this country are really what makes us great," said Francis Lanni, from Nashville.

In addition to this march, another goal is to raise over $2 million to assist in their veterans and first responders and their families.

