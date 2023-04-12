New Carhartt distribution center bringing 500 full-time jobs to Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas) - Five-hundred full-time jobs are coming to Fort Worth when Carhartt opens a state-of-the-art distribution center there in 2024.

Carhartt will partner with a third-party logistics provider to oversee the design, construction and management of its new distribution center in Fort Worth. Carhartt

"Fort Worth is excited to welcome Carhartt to our city," said Robert Sturns, director of economic development for the City of Fort Worth. "They're a very well-known, well-respected brand, and their presence here will be an asset to our city's growing collection of workwear companies."

The U.S.-based, apparel manufacturer known for its outdoor-wear (hoodies, overalls, boots, heavy duty workwear) currently employs 5,500 people. The company was founded more than 130 years ago, and is considered a popular cross-over brand between streetwear and high fashion.

Carhartt's new distribution center will span 1.2 million square feet in size, and will be located west of Texas Motor Speedway at 16101 Wolff Crossing. Carhartt is investing $80 million in business personal property as part of this project, which includes outfitting the facility with machinery and equipment.

The City of Fort Worth will enter into a seven-year tax abatement of up to 75% of Carhartt's business personal property taxes, which will be capped at $2 million. Based on the project's public-private investment ratio of 28.9 to 1, it's projected to generate $3,190,738 in net new taxes over the next decade. Once established, the City should recuperate the value of its investment in the distribution center after a little more than two years, according to the retail company.

"At Carhartt, we pride ourselves on delivering a best-in-class experience for our customers and consumers," said Susan Telang, chief financial officer at Carhartt. "By expanding our distribution network to Fort Worth, hardworking people in the western part of the US will receive Carhartt workwear faster than ever before. That, combined with growing our partnership with DHL and the economic opportunity provided by the city and this new facility, makes Fort Worth a perfect place to do business."

Workers at the distribution center will earn a minimum average annual salary of $55,000, according to Telang.