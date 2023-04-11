Watch CBS News
Stranded car gets hit on IH-20, killing 2 passengers

GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Police are investigating a fatal collision that killed two.

On April 9 at around 5:20 p.m., a Chrysler passenger car was traveling east on IH-20 when the driver lost control and sideswiped a Mercedes passenger car. 

The Mercedes was pushed towards the right shoulder, where it collided with a Chevy passenger car that was stranded with three passengers. 

A man in the Chevy was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other passengers were transported to a local hospital where a second passenger died from their injuries. The third passenger remains in critical condition.

According to witnesses, the driver of the Chrysler was recklessly driving at a high rate of speed. 

The driver, 22-year-old William Thompson, was arrested at the scene and charged with two counts of manslaughter and one count of aggravated assault.

The investigation is ongoing.

First published on April 10, 2023 / 10:13 PM

