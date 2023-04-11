Stranded car gets hit on IH-20, killing 2 passengers

GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Police are investigating a fatal collision that killed two.

On April 9 at around 5:20 p.m., a Chrysler passenger car was traveling east on IH-20 when the driver lost control and sideswiped a Mercedes passenger car.

The Mercedes was pushed towards the right shoulder, where it collided with a Chevy passenger car that was stranded with three passengers.

A man in the Chevy was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other passengers were transported to a local hospital where a second passenger died from their injuries. The third passenger remains in critical condition.

According to witnesses, the driver of the Chrysler was recklessly driving at a high rate of speed.

The driver, 22-year-old William Thompson, was arrested at the scene and charged with two counts of manslaughter and one count of aggravated assault.

The investigation is ongoing.