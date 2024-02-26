Calling all Swifties! This job opening could be for you

Calling all Swifties – London's Victoria and Albert Museum is looking for a Taylor Swift superfan to fill a new role.

Candidates are expected to give expert advice about fan culture and memorabilia such as friendship bracelets and the work behind home made signs to help build a collection.

The museum plans to appoint the "superfan advisor" before Swift launches the European leg of her Eras Tour later this year.

They will be paid a set rate per session.

Qualified candidates have until March 7 to apply.

If you think you fit the bill, apply here.