Watch CBS News
Local News

Calling all Swifties! This job opening could be for you

By CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

Calling all Swifties – London's Victoria and Albert Museum is looking for a Taylor Swift superfan to fill a new role. 

Candidates are expected to give expert advice about fan culture and memorabilia such as friendship bracelets and the work behind home made signs to help build a collection.

The museum plans to appoint the "superfan advisor" before Swift launches the European leg of her Eras Tour later this year. 

They will be paid a set rate per session.

Qualified candidates have until March 7 to apply.

If you think you fit the bill, apply here.

CBS Texas Staff
ktvt-cbs11-dallas-ft-worth-logo.jpg

The CBS Texas team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSTexas.com.

First published on February 26, 2024 / 12:50 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.