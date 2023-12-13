C.A.L.F. Program promoting lifelong love of fitness, one runner at a time

TARRANT COUNTY - It's the season of giving, and CBS News Texas is partnering with Tom Thumb-Albertsons to highlight 11 nonprofits that give back to their communities year-round.

Our third organization in this series is the Cowtown Marathon's C.A.L.F Program, which teaches kids about fitness and outfits them with new running shoes.

The Cowtown Marathon is a nearly 50 year tradition in Fort Worth.

"It's a beloved tradition across the United States too," said Heidi Swartz, executive director of the Cowtown Marathon. "We have runners that come in from every state in the country."

Those runners may not even know that their registration fees help children across North Texas through the C.A.L.F. Program.

"It's a whole year program just to help the kids understand that running can be fun – it's not a punishment – and it's one of those sports they can do all the rest of their lives," Swartz said.

The program started in 2009. This year, 102 schools across 14 different districts are participating. Volunteers teach the kids proper running techniques and basic nutrition and outfit them with brand new shoes.

"Some of these kids, when we go into the schools, are wearing shoe sizes that are two to three sizes too small," said Swartz. "They're not able to focus on their schoolwork or feel good. So for us to be able to give them these shoes is life-changing for some children."

They usually distribute more than 5,000 pairs a year.

"They're really excited when you get them in the new shoes," said Doug Howard, a volunteer. "They're anxious to get out there and start running, so it's great for them."

It's an expensive endeavor for the organization, which usually buys $100-150,000 worth of shoes every year.

"We purchase the shoes," Swartz said. "We don't get them donated. So it's a huge investment."

CBS News Texas and our friends at Tom Thumb-Albertsons wanted to help get them to the finish line with a $1,000 donation.

"Oh my gosh, that's amazing!" said Swartz. "Thank you! That's huge… It will definitely be put to good use."

Swartz says $1,000 will cover shoes for about 20 children.

They'll get fitted in the new year, just in time to run the Cowtown 5K in February.

"They get to participate in the race, come through the finish line, and be able to enjoy something they've never experienced before," Swarz said. "It's motivating to see what we can do to help these kids along and help the stay fit and active throughout their lives."

The Cowtown Candy Cane Walk/Run is Saturday, Dec. 16th at 5 p.m. in Fort Worth. Marathon weekend starts February 23.

The proceeds from all the races go to the C.A.L.F Program.