Bystander grazed by bullet on the head in shooting outside Hulen Mall

FORT WORTH - A bystander is in the hospital after several people shot at each other outside Hulen Mall Sunday afternoon.

Just before 2 p.m., Fort Worth police officers were called to 4720 Hulen for a shooting. According to the FWPD, after leaving the mall, at least three people began shooting at each other.

A bullet grazed a bystander on the head. They were taken to a hospital for treatment.

There is no suspect information available and the victim's condition is currently unknown. The investigation is still ongoing.