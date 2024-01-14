Watch CBS News
Bystander grazed by bullet on the head in shooting outside Hulen Mall

FORT WORTH - A bystander is in the hospital after several people shot at each other outside Hulen Mall Sunday afternoon.

Just before 2 p.m., Fort Worth police officers were called to 4720 Hulen for a shooting. According to the FWPD, after leaving the mall, at least three people began shooting at each other.

A bullet grazed a bystander on the head. They were taken to a hospital for treatment.  

There is no suspect information available and the victim's condition is currently unknown. The investigation is still ongoing.

First published on January 14, 2024 / 4:49 PM CST

