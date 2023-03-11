Watch CBS News
Business jet aborts takeoff at Meacham Airport

By Giles Hudson

/ CBS Texas

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A business jet was forced to abort takeoff after an incident Friday evening at Meacham Airport.

The FAA said the pilot of a Cessna Citation Excel business jet stopped his takeoff around 7:15 p.m. due to blown tires.

The tires caught fire, but the flames were quickly put out, according to Fort Worth fire.

MedStar said no one was hurt

