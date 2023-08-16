Burner phones, mistress on payroll... revelations emerge about Texas AG Ken Paxton's relationship to developer Nate Paul

AUSTIN (CBSNewsTexas.com) - New revelations have emerged about impeached Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and his relationship with indicted Austin developer Nate Paul, who contributed $25,000 to his campaign.

The details come less than three weeks before Paxton faces his impeachment trial in the Texas Senate. They accuse him of using a fake Uber account so he could visit his mistress, and using burner phones and secret personal email accounts as well.

Paxton, who remains suspended without pay after being impeached in late May, is accused of abusing his power as attorney general to benefit himself and Paul. The documents, filed by the House impeachment managers, state Paul hired Paxton's mistress at his Austin firm so Paxton could see her more easily, rather than traveling to San Antonio where she once lived.

The House impeachment managers said Paul paid for renovations at Paxton's house in McKinney. Paxton is also accused of using the power of his office to interfere with a federal investigation into Paul, and helping Paul avoid foreclosures of his properties.

They're pushing back on Paxton's motion to dismiss the 20 articles of impeachment against him and his claims voters knew all of the allegations before they re-elected him in 2022.

They said, "Paxton's denials, half-truths, and downright lies enabled him to conceal the truth from the public."

In response, Paxton's lawyers issued a statement Wednesday, Aug. 16, describing the claims as, "nothing but a sham and it should end now."

Paxton has been under federal investigation since October 2020, when seven of his top hand-picked lieutenants went to the FBI with allegations of bribery and other potential crimes. He is the third state official to ever be impeached in Texas.

Aside from being under federal investigation, Paxton is also facing state securities fraud charges that date back to 2015.

Paxton is scheduled to return to a Houston courtroom in the state criminal case Oct. 6. He has denied any wrongdoing in the cases involving the federal investigation, the state criminal case, and his impeachment.

The impeachment trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 5.

Read the House managers' response to Paxton's motion to dismiss:

Read the House managers' response to Paxton's no evidence motion: