Burglary suspect arrested in Colleyville thanks to vigilant citizens

COLLEYVILLE (CBSNewsTexas.com) — A dramatic scene unfolded in Colleyville this morning when reports of a man acting suspiciously sparked a search involving several police departments.

Colleyville police said that on the morning of Feb. 25, several people called 911 to report a suspicious person. Callers told police the man was possibly looking into vehicles and jumping fences into backyards.

Police noted that the man matched the description of an unknown burglary suspect from another neighborhood and began searching for him. Several nearby departments joined in on the effort. A K9 unit and multiple drones were deployed as well.

By 12:10 p.m., police were able to locate the man and take him into custody. They plan to release more details alter.

This story is developing. Check back later for more information.