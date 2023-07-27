Watch CBS News
Local News

Knock-off of popular Texas gas station opens across the border

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

Buc-ee's knock-off opens in Mexico
Buc-ee's knock-off opens in Mexico 01:05

MATAMOROS, Mexico (CBSNewsTexas.com) – There's a new Buc-ee's location just across the border from Brownsville.

bukiis.jpg
CBS News Texas

A knock-off version of the popular Texas gas station has popped up in Matamoros, Mexico.

Buk-ii's Super Mercado switches some letters and says it's mascot is a gopher rather than the famous Buc-ee's beaver.

Buc-ee's is reportedly planning to take action against its intellectual property.

There is no word if Buk-ii's will be selling beaver–or gopher–nuggets.

First published on July 27, 2023 / 7:18 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.