Broken elevator in Plano apartments leaves disabled resident trapped on upper floor

PLANO — The City of Plano has taken enforcement action against an apartment complex that hasn't had a working elevator in more than 90 days.

Apartment residents across North Texas have to deal with elevator issues at times, but for those with disabilities, it's more than just an inconvenience.

"Elevators are not an amenity," said Kristin Lindsley, who lives at the Legacy North Apartments in Plano. "I mean, for people like me, they're essential."

Lindsley has had to figure out ways to manage the daily pain that comes with MS.

"I'm hurting all of the time," she said. "So the physical toll is real, and the emotional toll from that is staggering."

She says her symptoms have worsened over the past few months since the elevators at Legacy North Apartments broke down at the end of December. Lindsley lives on the second floor of the five-story complex.

Normal activities like walking her dog or bringing groceries inside have become impossible.

"I'm kind of shut-in," she said.

Lindsley says even residents without disabilities or mobility challenges are having a hard time without working elevators.

"It's not just me," said Lindsley. "A lot of people are really upset by this. Trying to get any sort of forward motion has been a huge struggle."

The City of Plano has an active case involving Legacy North.

"The Property Standards Division at the City of Plano was first notified of this issue in January 2024," said Steve Stoler, the director of media relations for the city. "Upon inspection, the two complex elevators were out of order and a Notice of Violation was issued. Within 30 days of our initial inspection, both elevators remained out of service. Management advised the elevators had significant mechanical problems that required time to repair. An extension to repair was granted. The repair was not completed within required time frame and enforcement action was taken on March 20, 2024."

The City plans to continue to monitor the situation and take additional enforcement action as necessary.

"To be looped around and around and around has been really disheartening," Lindsley said.

Legacy North Apartments is owned by Bell Properties.

"Our top priority is always our residents' comfort and we share their frustrations with the elevator issues, which have been impacted by parts shortages and severe damage from Winter Storm Heather," said Chris Carter, vice president of Bell Properties, in an email. "We are urgently working to get service restored and any resident with special circumstances should contact our team directly as we have a range of options to help."

According to Lindsley, Bell Properties did offer to let her break her lease early without penalty or move to a first-floor unit. Neither is an option for her because of the expense of moving and the potential physical toll.

She has asked for compensation or rent reduction for the impact of the loss of elevator service.

"It's affected my income in a big way," Lindsley said. "It's affected my mental health, my physical health, and then it's also just not fair. It's just not fair."

The only positive in this has been the outpouring of support from the community since Lindsley has been posting about the ordeal online.

"I'm not trying to be, 'oh, woe is me,'" said Lindsley. "I'm not trying to do this for attention. I just want to live normally, and I know other disabled folks like me want that too."

Lindsley hopes speaking out will get results for them and for all her neighbors.